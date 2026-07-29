Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer swings to Rs. 80 Cr presales in India, All Time advance record beckons

The all-time presales record for a Hollywood film beckons for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As of this morning, the Tom Holland starrer has amassed nearly Rs. 80 crore / USD 8.50 million (Rs. 66 crore nett) in advance sales for its four-day extended opening weekend. Of this, Rs. 31 crore approx has come from the first day alone, while a massive Rs. 49 crore has been generated for the remaining three days.

Until yesterday, it appeared that the all-time record would be a close call. However, the film witnessed a phenomenal surge in bookings, adding more than Rs. 15 crore to its tally in a single day. Today will certainly be bigger, possibly a lot bigger, and that will put it comfortably over Avengers: Endgame. The exact figures for Endgame are unknown, but it is estimated at around Rs. 90 crore. Until now, in the last seven years, nothing has even come close to Endgame, with the next best films being around the halfway mark. Spider-Man would not only cross that, but likely hit Rs. 100 crore advance benchmark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also the favourite to take down the opening day record of Avengers: Endgame, which grossed Rs. 65 crore (Rs. 53.50 crore nett) in 2019, though a lot will depend on the walk-up business during the day. The film is certainly going to have a bigger weekend, being a four-day extended weekend opener against three days of Endgame. The opening weekend is expected to be north of Rs. 200 crore, possibly getting close to Rs. 250 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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