Spider Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer weaves Rs. 15 Cr presales in India two weeks to release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been on sale in India for a month in premium formats. Yesterday, the film opened sales in standard format, and the response has been amazing once again. The film has already amassed advances of around Rs. 15 crore for its opening weekend, with over Rs. 5 crore coming from the first day alone. Remarkably, there are still 12 days left until release, while several centres and cinemas are yet to open bookings, leaving ample room for further growth.

To list out some specifics. The top national chain, PVRINOX, has sold 76,000 tickets worth Rs. 4 crore for the first day and over 200,000 tickets for the weekend, amounting to Rs. 11.50 crore. This is followed by Cinepolis, which has sold 14,000 tickets for the first day. Then there are premium properties in South India, for instance, Prasads in Hyderabad, which is sold out on the first day and pretty much sold out for the rest of the weekend. The ticket booking portal, BookMyShow, sold 44,000 tickets yesterday and had sold nearly 175,000 tickets in total. The momentum at the portal continues to be superb today and could be another similar day of sales.

It cannot be overstated that there are still almost two weeks to go for release, and the fact that the film has already gathered these pre-sales underlines the immense buzz it is carrying. The film is forecasted to open Rs. 40-48 crore nett on Pinkvilla Predicts. These pre-sales bode very well for that forecast, and there may be an update in the coming days if the momentum grows.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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