Spider Man Brand New Day cross 2 crore footfalls in India, Third Hollywood film in history to enter the coveted club

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in the final stretch of its blockbuster run at the Indian box office, having grossed Rs. 570 crore (Rs. 471 crore nett) approx in 26 days of release. The film has crossed the 2 crore footfalls mark, becoming only the third Hollywood film in history to achieve this feat. The only other films to do so are Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

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Titanic remains the most-watched Hollywood film ever in India, with around 2.70 crore tickets sold. More than 2.50 crore of those admissions came during its original run and subsequent re-issues between 1998 and 2001. Its 3D re-release in 2012 added another Rs. 19.50 crore at the box office and roughly 13-14 lakh admissions. It took nearly two decades for another Hollywood film to cross the 2 crore ticket mark, with Avengers: Endgame achieving the feat in 2019. Seven years later, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now joined the exclusive club. In the interim, Avatar: The Way of Water was widely expected to get there but ultimately fell just short.

Later this year, Avengers: Doomsday is the next Hollywood title expected to join this coveted club, and maybe it could even challenge Titanic's long-standing record. The Hollywood market has grown since 2019, and Avengers: Endgame will probably be at the record level today. Now, Doomsday isn’t Endgame, and there will also be competition from King, which will make it tough. Still, the business of Brand New Day gives some confidence. Even if not 2.70 crore, reaching 2.50 crore will be an outstanding result.

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The most watched Hollywood films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Admits 1 Titanic 1998 2.70 cr. 2 Avengers: Endgame 2019 2.15 cr. 3 Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2026 2.05 cr.

(expected) 4 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 1.89 cr. 5 The Jungle Book 2016 1.84 cr. 6 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 1.75 cr. 7 Jurassic Park 1994 1.65 cr. 8 Avatar 2009 1.45 cr. 9 Godzilla 1998 1.40 cr. 10 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 1.35 cr.

Note: Titanic (14 lakh), Jurassic Park (5 lakh) and Avatar (7 lakh) include re-releases. Most of the figures before 2016 are estimates, while some are actuals.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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