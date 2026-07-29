Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Advance Booking: Tom Holland starrer sells 5.80 lakh tickets in National Chains for Day 1

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to hit the cinemas in a couple of hours. The Tom Holland starrer recorded a banger in pre-sales at the box office, grossing more than Rs. 100 crore advances in India.

The superhero action flick sold over 5.80 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. This is the second biggest advance sales for a Hollywood film in India, trailing only Avengers: Endgame. For the record, with 9.75 lakh tickets, Endgame remained untouched ever since its release. Still, to smash such advance sales speaks a lot about the craze of the Spider-Man franchise in India.

The previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home, had sold around 5.50 lakh tickets in the National Chains. It had a superb start and went on to collect over Rs. 265 crore at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a BUMPER opening on Thursday. Hitting Rs. 50 crore mark seems almost locked. If the movie manages to perform on the expected lines, which is very likely, it can target a huge Rs. 400 crore final at the Indian box office in its full run.

Top Opening Day Pre-Sales at National Chains for Hollywood Movies In India:

Rank Movie PIC OD Sales 1 Avengers: Endgame 9.75 lakh 2 Spider-Man: Brand New Day 5.80 lakh 3 Spider-Man: No Way Home 5.50 lakh 4 Avengers: Infinity War 4.75 lakh 5 Doctor Strange 2 4.00 lakh

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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