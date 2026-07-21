Spider Man Brand New Day India Advance Booking: Marvel's superhero surpasses The Odyssey's Day 1 pre-sales, one week to release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is witnessing superb sales at the Indian box office. As of 12 PM (Tuesday, July 21), the movie has sold 1.40 lakh-plus tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The movie has already surpassed the final Day 1 pre-sales of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in National Chains, and that too, with one week still to go before release.

The superhero flick will keep gaining momentum in its sales. The movie has ample room for further growth. Considering the buzz, trends, and pace, the target for the film is to reach 500K-plus sales. Spider-Man: No Way Home had 550K tickets sold in 2021; matching that would be a great result.

The film is forecasted to open Rs. 40-48 crore nett on Pinkvilla Predicts. These pre-sales bode very well for that forecast, and there may be an update in the coming days if the momentum grows.

The previous Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, had an amazing haul in India, grossing Rs. 265 crore. This came at a time when the market was still recovering from the COVID pandemic and with strong local competition from Pushpa: The Rise and 83. Brand New Day arrives under far more favourable circumstances, with the theatrical market in a much healthier position.

Moreover, Hollywood is carrying strong momentum in India this year, with multiple unexpected successes. Brand New Day is one which is expected to be big, and if these pre-sales are to go by, it should indeed be.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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