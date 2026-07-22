Spider-Man Brand New Day India Advance Booking: Tom Holland starrer sells 1.55 lakh tickets in National Chains, set for STRONG opening

Spider-Man: No Way Home is registering promising advance sales at the box office. As of 3 PM (July 22), the Tom Holland starrer sold around 1.55 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of this, around 1.28 lakh tickets were sold in PVR Inox while the remaining 27K admissions were recorded at Cinepolis.

With around 8 days still to go for the release, the movie has enough room to grow further. Based on current trends, the target for Spider-Man: No Way Home is to sell over 5 lakh tickets in the national chains. Spider-Man: No Way Home had 550K tickets sold in 2021; matching that would be a great result.

The opening day projections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are Rs. 40 crore to Rs. 48 crore nett at the Indian box office. The previous Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, had an amazing haul in India, grossing Rs. 265 crore. This came at a time when the market was still recovering from the COVID pandemic and with strong local competition from Pushpa: The Rise and 83. Brand New Day arrives under far more favourable circumstances, with the theatrical market in a much healthier position.

Moreover, Hollywood is carrying strong momentum in India this year, with multiple unexpected successes. Brand New Day is one which is expected to be big, and if these pre-sales are to go by, it should indeed be.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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