Spider-Man Brand New Day India Advance Booking: Tom Holland starrer smashes 2 lakh tickets for Day 1 in National Chains, 7 days ahead release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to see phenomenal sales at the box office. The Tom Holland starrer is looking to sell over 200K tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, by EOD today. That's only for the opening day. The sales are spread well over the weekend, with numbers expected to be around 500k by EOD.

With one week still to go for the release, the movie has enough room to grow further. Based on the current trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to smash the 500K mark for the opening day alone before the premiere show. Spider-Man: No Way Home had 550K tickets sold in 2021; it will be interesting to see whether it can match that.

The opening day projections for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are Rs. 43 crore to Rs. 50 crore nett at the Indian box office. The previous Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, had an amazing haul in India, grossing Rs. 265 crore. This came at a time when the market was still recovering from the COVID pandemic and with strong local competition from Pushpa: The Rise and 83. Brand New Day arrives under far more favourable circumstances, with the theatrical market in a much healthier position.

Moreover, Hollywood is carrying strong momentum in India this year, with multiple unexpected successes. Brand New Day is one which is expected to be big, and if these pre-sales are to go by, it should indeed be.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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