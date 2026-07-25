Spider-Man Brand New Day India Advance Booking: Tom Holland starrer sells 2.40 lakh tickets in National Chains for Day 1

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to register a promising advance at the Indian box office. As of 10 PM (July 25), the superhero action flick has sold over 2.40 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The 4-day extended opening weekend sales have reached 6.25 lakh admissions, which amounts to Rs. 44 crore (Rs. 36 crore nett) advance.

The opening day sales are looking to cross the 2.50 lakh mark by tomorrow morning. Based on current trends, the movie will sell over 5 lakh tickets for Day 1 alone before its premiere show. The movie still has 6 days in hand for the grand release.

The Tom Holland starrer has already recorded the second-biggest sales for a Hollywood film in India, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie is trailing only Avengers: Endgame. The final advance is projected to be well over Rs. 75 crore, likely ending up in the Rs. 80–85 crore range for the opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a BUMPER opening coming Thursday. Crossing the Rs. 50 crore nett mark on the first day is becoming increasingly likely. Whether it will surpass the opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen, but it is now a genuine possibility. It has been a rough couple of years for the MCU and Hollywood in general at the Indian box office, but things appear to be turning around this time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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