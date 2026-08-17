Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer collects Rs 27 crore in 3rd Weekend, nears Rs 550 crore mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 10.50 crore on its third Sunday, registering a 12 per cent drop from the Independence Day holiday. The third weekend of the Tom Holland starrer reached Rs. 27 crore, which is a 70 per cent drop from the last weekend. This dip came due to new releases this weekend.

The running cume of Brand New Day now stands at Rs. 544.50 crore (Rs. 449.75 crore nett) at the Indian box office. The real gross figure, including 3D collections, reached Rs. 598.75 crore gross. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction further as well; however, it will drop on weekdays. Still, if the movie manages to perform well on weekends, it will smash a banger finish. So far, it is expected to end its running cume under the Rs. 600 crore (Rs. 500 crore nett) mark in India, excluding 3D.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

Globally, the Tom Holland movie has already smashed over the USD 2 billion mark, becoming the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever, surpassing No Way Home. The movie is looking to close its worldwide cume around the USD 2.5 to 2.7 billion mark.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 104.00 cr. Rs. 126.00 cr. Rs. 139.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 10.50 cr. Rs. 11.75 cr. Total Rs. 449.75 cr. Rs. 544.50 cr. Rs. 598.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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