Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer enters Rs 500 crore club in 12 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 10.25 crore (Rs. 8.50 crore nett) to the tally on its second Tuesday. The movie recorded a 20 per cent spike from Monday, thanks to discounted ticket prices on Tuesday. The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer crossed the Rs. 500 crore gross mark, the first for Hollywood at the Indian box office. Including 3D, the real gross collections stand at Rs. 553.50 crore.

The movie is holding very well. It is expected to close this week on a promising note around Rs. 130 crore or so, which will take its gross collections to the Rs. 520 crore mark, excluding 3D.

Based on current trends, the movie has the potential to even enter the Rs. 600 crore gross club and Rs. 500 crore nett club in India by the end of its full run, depending on how it holds in the coming week, facing Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. So far, the film has mobilised 1.7 crore admissions.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 32.25 cr. Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 42.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 416.25 cr. Rs. 504.25 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer sells 20,000 tickets in top national chains, set for BIG start