Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland continues good hold on 4th Tuesday, nears Rs 575 crore mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 1.85 crore on its 4th Tuesday, registering a 70 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 4th weekend's cume to Rs. 14.45 crore in 5 days. It will close this week around Rs. 16-17 crore, which will take its running cume of 4-weeks to Rs. 575 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Tom Holland starrer is expected to slow down from today onwards, due to the release of Toxic. However, if it manages to hold well, it will close its entire run around Rs. 585-590 crore gross in India. Including 3D, the final gross collection is expected to be around Rs. 645 crore. The movie has wrecked havoc at the Indian box office, becoming the only third Hollywood film to cross 2 crore footfalls after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an All-Time Blockbuster. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.10 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.10 cr. Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 1.85 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. Total Rs. 472.55 cr. Rs. 572.20 cr. Rs. 629.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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