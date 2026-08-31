Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer adds Rs 4.50 crore in 5th weekend, nears theatrical end

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 4.50 crore (Rs. 3.75 crore nett) in its 5th weekend, registering a 60 per cent drop from the previous week. The film lost IMAX, leading to a drop on Wednesday due to the release of Toxic, but gained some shows back over the weekend, which led to collections rising.

The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer reached Rs. 577 crore (Rs.476.75 crore nett) at the Indian box office. The movie is in its final legs, which means it is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 585-590 crore, depending on how it holds in the coming days. The real gross collections, including the 3D version, are likely to be Rs. 650 crore by the end of its theatrical run in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Indian box office. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore-plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. It will be interesting to see whether Doomsday can challenge the record of Titanic or not.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 12.25 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. 5th Weekend Rs. 3.75 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 476.75 cr. Rs. 577.00 cr. Rs. 634.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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