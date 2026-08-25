Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer collects Rs 1.10 crore on 4th Monday, grosses Rs 570 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 1.10 crore (Rs. 90 lakh nett) on its 4th Monday, registering a 78 per cent drop from the 4th Sunday. The drop from last Friday is around 45 per cent. That's a good hold, to say the least. The movie took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 12.60 crore in four days, bringing its running cume to Rs. 570.35 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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The movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 15-16 crore, which will take its running cume to Rs. 575 crore or so. From there, it will need Rs. 25 crore more to enter the Rs. 600 crore club. However, that seems out of sight now, as it will face a new release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, from the coming weekend. The film has crossed the 2 crore footfalls mark, becoming only the third Hollywood film in history to achieve this feat. The only other films to do so are Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an All-Time Blockbuster. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

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Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.10 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.10 cr. Rs. 1.20 cr. Total Rs. 471.05 cr. Rs. 570.35 cr. Rs. 627.45 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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