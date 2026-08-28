Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer collects Rs 16 crore in Week 4, grosses Rs 574 crore in 28 days
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to regain its lost showcasing in the coming days as Toxic opens to poor reception. Details below.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a good hold in its fourth week, wrapping up at Rs. 15.95 crore (Rs. 12.95 crore nett). That's a 55 per cent drop from the previous week. The movie witnessed major drops on Wednesday and Thursday due to the arrival of Toxic in cinemas. However, it can regain its lost showcasing in the coming days as the Yash starrer met with poor reception.
The Hollywood superhero action flick took its 4-week running cume to Rs. 573.70 crore (Rs. 473.80 crore nett) in India. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 585 crore or so.
The Tom Holland starrer has emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Indian box office. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. It will be interesting to see whether Doomsday can challenge the record of Titanic or not.
The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Gross
|Gross (inc 3D)
|Week One
|Rs. 324.50 cr.
|Rs. 393.00 cr.
|Rs. 431.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 105.75 cr.
|Rs. 128.00 cr.
|Rs. 141.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|Rs. 36.75 cr.
|Rs. 41.50 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 4.10 cr.
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Rs. 1.85 cr.
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 473.80 cr.
|Rs. 573.70 cr.
|Rs. 631.45 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collections: Yash starrer slips on Thursday, Gross Rs. 153 Cr in India in 2 days