Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer collects Rs 3.25 crore in Week 6, grosses Rs 583 crore in 42 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained a fair hold in its Week 6, where it collected Rs. 3.25 crore (Rs. 2.65 crore nett). That's a 53 per cent drop from the previous week. The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer reached Rs. 582.75 crore (Rs. 481.40 crore nett) at the Indian box office. The real gross figure, including 3D, reached Rs. 641 crore in 5 weeks of its theatrical run.

The movie is running in its final legs now. It is likely to keep gaining traction in the coming weeks too. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 585-590 crore gross. Including 3D collections, the final cume of the superhero film is expected to be around the Rs. 650 crore mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Indian box office. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore-plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. It will be interesting to see whether Doomsday can challenge the record of Titanic or not.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 12.25 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 2.65 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 481.40 cr. Rs. 582.75 cr. Rs. 641.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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