Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer holds well on 3rd Monday, nears Rs 550 crore mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added Rs. 2.50 crore (Rs. 2 crore nett) to the tally on its third Monday. that took its third week's cume to the Rs. 30 crore mark. The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer now stands at Rs. 547.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The superhero action flick is expected to cross the Rs. 550 crore gross mark by EOD today. It is looking to close this week around Rs. 36 to 38 crore, which will take the total cume to Rs. 555 crore or so. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if the movie can manage to enter the Rs. 600 crore gross club, with some surprises in the coming weekend.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 104.00 cr. Rs. 126.00 cr. Rs. 139.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 9.25 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 452.25 cr. Rs. 547.50 cr. Rs. 601.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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