Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer holds well on 5th Saturday, nears Rs 580 crore mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 1.70 crore (Rs. 1.40 crore nett) on its 5th Saturday, registering a 55 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer reached Rs. 576.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire run at around Rs. 585-590 crore gross in India. Earlier, it seemed that it would end up entering the Rs. 600 crore club, but the movie slowed down in the third and fourth week. Nevertheless, the movie is a massive success.

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In fact, the Tom Holland starrer has emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Indian box office. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore-plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. It will be interesting to see whether Doomsday can challenge the record of Titanic or not.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 3.60 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.10 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.10 cr. Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 1.85 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.75 cr. Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 0.60 cr. Rs. 0.70 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.10 cr. Rs. 1.20 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. Rs. 1.70 cr. Rs. 1.90 cr. Total Rs. 476.10 cr. Rs. 576.50 cr. Rs. 634.55 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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