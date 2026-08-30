Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer holds well on 5th Saturday, nears Rs 580 crore mark
The Tom Holland starrer is looking to close its entire run around Rs. 585 crore or so, depending on how it holds against Toxic in India.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 1.70 crore (Rs. 1.40 crore nett) on its 5th Saturday, registering a 55 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer reached Rs. 576.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.
The movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire run at around Rs. 585-590 crore gross in India. Earlier, it seemed that it would end up entering the Rs. 600 crore club, but the movie slowed down in the third and fourth week. Nevertheless, the movie is a massive success.
In fact, the Tom Holland starrer has emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Indian box office. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore-plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. It will be interesting to see whether Doomsday can challenge the record of Titanic or not.
The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Gross
|Gross (inc 3D)
|Week One
|Rs. 324.50 cr.
|Rs. 393.00 cr.
|Rs. 431.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 105.75 cr.
|Rs. 128.00 cr.
|Rs. 141.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|Rs. 36.75 cr.
|Rs. 41.50 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 4.10 cr.
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Rs. 1.85 cr.
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|Rs. 1.70 cr.
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 476.10 cr.
|Rs. 576.50 cr.
|Rs. 634.55 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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