Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer holds well on Wednesday, grosses Rs 367 crore in 7 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 18.75 crore (Rs. 15.50 crore nett) on Wednesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from Tuesday. The running cume of the Tom Holland starrer reached Rs. 367 crore (Rs. 303 crore nett) at the Indian box office. Including 3D collections, the real gross figure stands at Rs. 403.50 crore in just 6 days of its theatrical run.

The film will keep on gaining traction further as well. It is looking to close the first week around Rs. 380 crore gross and then march towards the Rs. 400 crore club in the second weekend. As of now, the movie is on track to not only surpass Avengers: Endgame but also enter the Rs. 500 crore club, the first for Hollywood in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is poised to be an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012 and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. In its first seven days, it has mobilised 1.25 crore approx tickets so far.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Thursday Rs. 58.00 cr. Rs. 70.50 cr. Rs. 78.00 cr. Friday Rs. 46.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 67.00 cr. Rs. 81.00 cr. Rs. 89.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 74.00 cr. Rs. 89.50 cr. Rs. 98.00 cr. Monday Rs. 22.50 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Rs. 30.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. Rs. 26.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 15.50 cr. Rs. 18.75 cr. Rs. 20.50 cr. Total Rs. 303.00 cr. Rs. 367.00 cr. Rs. 403.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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