Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer slows down on 3rd Friday, grosses Rs 522 crore in 15 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 4.25 crore gross (Rs. 3.50 crore nett) on its third Friday. The pace dropped because of the arrival of new releases this weekend: Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947, and Vishwanath & Sons.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 391.50 crore and the second week of Rs. 126 crore, the running cume of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached Rs. 521.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 15 days of theatrical run.

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The Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer superhero flick is looking to see a big spike on Independence Day. The movie is expected to close its third weekend around Rs. 15 to 17 crore gross, which will take its running cume to Rs. 535 crore or so.

Based on current trends, the movie is on track to enter the Rs. 600 crore gross club by the end of its full run; however, it won't be an easy task if it doesn't regain its lost momentum.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

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Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 104.00 cr. Rs. 126.00 cr. Rs. 139.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 430.75 cr. Rs. 521.75 cr. Rs. 573.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.