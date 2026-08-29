Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland's film enters 5th weekend with a good hold, grosses Rs 575 crore mark
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 585-590 crore gross at the Indian box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 1.10 crore (Rs. 90 lakh nett) on its 5th Friday. The movie recorded around an 83 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached Rs. 574.80 crore (Rs. 474.70 crore nett) at the Indian box office.
The movie is expected to close its 5th weekend around Rs. 578-580 crore or so. Based on current trends, the superhero action flick is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 585-590 crore or so. The real gross figure, including 3D collections, is likely to be around the Rs. 645-650 crore mark by the end of its entire theatrical run.
The Tom Holland starrer has emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Indian box office. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. It will be interesting to see whether Doomsday can challenge the record of Titanic or not.
The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Gross
|Gross (inc 3D)
|Week One
|Rs. 324.50 cr.
|Rs. 393.00 cr.
|Rs. 431.00 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 105.75 cr.
|Rs. 128.00 cr.
|Rs. 141.00 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 30.50 cr.
|Rs. 36.75 cr.
|Rs. 41.50 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 4.10 cr.
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|Rs. 1.85 cr.
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|5th Friday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|Rs. 1.20 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 474.70 cr.
|Rs. 574.80 cr.
|Rs. 632.65 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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