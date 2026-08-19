Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland's film records steady run on 3rd Tuesday, crosses Rs 550 crore mark

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs. 2.85 crore (Rs. 2.35 crore nett) on its 3rd Tuesday, registering a 23 per cent spike from the previous day. The Tom Holland starrer took its third week's cume to Rs. 32.65 crore gross in 5 days. The movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 37 crore or so.

The superhero action flick smashed over Rs. 550.15 crore gross (Rs. 454.50 crore nett) in India so far. The real gross collections, including 3D, reached Rs. 605 crore gross. How far the movie can gor from here on will depend on how it holds in the coming weeks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already emerged as an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7.

The Tom Holland film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. Brand New Day is currently the third-most-watched Hollywood film in India, with footfalls of around 1.9 crore.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 104.00 cr. Rs. 126.00 cr. Rs. 139.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 9.25 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.90 cr. Rs. 2.30 cr. Rs. 2.65 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. Rs. 2.85 cr. Rs. 3.35 cr. Total Rs. 454.50 cr. Rs. 550.15 cr. Rs. 605.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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