Spider-Man: Brand New Day Lifetime Box Office: Tom Holland starrer closes theatrical run at Rs 643 crore in India, USD 2.5 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day wrapped up its box office run in India on a record note. The Hollywood superhero movie grossed Rs. 585.25 crore (Rs. 483.50 crore nett) in its entire run at the Indian box office. Including 3D collections, Spider-Man: Brand New Day fetched around Rs. 643.75 crore gross in its full run.

It emerged as the biggest Hollywood grosser in India. It also became the third Hollywood film ever to record 2 crore-plus footfalls in India, after Titanic and Avengers: Endgame. That's a fantastic run, to say the least.

The Week-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 324.50 cr. Rs. 393.00 cr. Rs. 431.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 128.00 cr. Rs. 141.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 36.75 cr. Rs. 41.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 12.25 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Week Six Rs. 2.65 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Week Seven Rs. 1.20 cr. Rs. 1.45 cr. Rs. 1.60 cr. Week Eight Rs. 0.55 cr. Rs. 0.65 cr. Rs. 0.70 cr. Rest Rs. 0.30 cr. Rs. 0.35 cr. Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 483.50 cr. Rs. 585.25 cr. Rs. 643.75 cr.

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day raked in over USD 2.525 billion in its entire run, with USD 1.565 billion coming from overseas and USD 960 million from the North American markets. The movie became the highest-grossing film of all time in North America and the 3rd highest grosser ever worldwide.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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