Spider-Man: Brand New Day Opening Day Box Office Early Estimates: Tom Holland starrer aims to beat Avengers Endgame, BIGGEST Hollywood start on cards

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally hit the cinemas today. The movie is witnessing a bumper occupancy throughout the day, with almost every show going Housefull. The craze of Brand New Day is such that early estimates suggest a record start.

As per early estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be the #1 opener for Hollywood in India, with the film looking to collect over Rs. 55 crore nett on its first day today, surpassing the previous best of Rs. 53.50 crore nett by Avengers: Endgame. The final figure is expected to be better, likely closer to Rs. 60 crore nett. In gross terms, it will be around Rs. 70 crore / USD 7.50 million.

This will be an all-time record for the film. Beating Avengers: Endgame’s mammoth Day 1 record proves the hype around the film among the Indian audience. The previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home, had opened with Rs. 33 crore in India and went on to gross over Rs. 265 crore in its full run.

If the newly released Tom Holland starrer performs on the expected lines, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will rewrite records, setting the bar much higher. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to smash over Rs. 200 crore nett in its opening weekend itself. The full run is projected to hit Rs. 400 crore, which can get even higher depending on how it performs on weekdays.

All eyes are now on how the film performs in the night shows and then on the extended opening weekend. The word-of-mouth seems in favor, which can be a big plus.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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