Spider Man Brand New Day presales smash Rs. 40 crore, Eyes Rs. 50 crore nett opening day in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day presales are steamrolling at the Indian box office, racking up an advance of Rs. 40 crore / USD 4.5 million (Rs. 33 crore nett) across its four-day extended opening weekend. The opening day alone accounts for Rs. 16–17 crore, with strong spillover into Saturday and Sunday. National chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) have sold 225,000 tickets for day one and over 550,000 for the entire weekend. Not only are the sales already strong, but newer ones are also coming in at an outstanding pace.

Currently, the presales are in the same range as the final figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. By the end of business today, Brand New Day is expected to surpass all three and move into second place, trailing only Avengers: Endgame. The final advance is projected to be well over Rs. 75 crore, likely ending up in the Rs. 80–85 crore range.

What makes these advances even more remarkable is the fact that a major market like Tamil Nadu is still not fully on board, with bookings yet to open there. The sales are well spread across India and are not lopsided towards South India, as has been the case with Hollywood films in recent years. Mumbai and Delhi-UP leads, followed by the southern circuits, Mysore, APTS, and Kerala. The other Hindi market circuits are also recording strong advances, including West Bengal, which is normally not too hot on advances.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a BUMPER opening coming Thursday. Crossing the Rs. 50 crore nett mark on the first day is becoming increasingly likely. Whether it will surpass the opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen, but it is now a genuine possibility. It has been a rough couple of years for the MCU and Hollywood in general at the Indian box office, but things appear to be turning around this time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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