Spider-Man Brand New Day unleashes MAYHEM with presales exceeding Rs. 60 Cr in India, chasing Avengers Endgame records

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has unleashed mayhem at the Indian box office with presales reaching Rs. 60 crore / USD 6.30 million (Rs. 50 crore nett) approx as of this morning. Of this, around Rs. 24 crore is for the opening day, while the remaining Rs. 36 crore is for the other three days of the extended four-day opening weekend.

The presales are the second highest of all time for a Hollywood film, just behind Avengers: Endgame, which had around Rs. 90 crore in advances for its three-day opening weekend. Endgame has been pretty much untouchable over the last seven years, with the next best films being around the Rs. 40 crore mark. The pace at which Brand New Day is swinging, it is likely to reach around Rs. 85 crore by Thursday EOD, quite possibly taking the record from Endgame.

Listing out other presales tidbits. The BookMyShow portal has sold over 1 million tickets, a feat only achieved by three films prior to now. The two national chains (PVRINOX and Cinepolis) have sold around 350,000 tickets for the opening day and over 900,000 tickets for the weekend.

Unlike other Hollywood films in the last five years, which have a higher ratio of business coming from South India relative to how it was pre-COVID, even including the biggest of the films like Avatar or MCU films, this film is being driven by the Hindi circuits, with Mumbai and Delhi-UP leading Mysore and APTS. Even the smaller Hindi circuits are putting up big numbers and will likely end up doing double the business of the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avatar 2.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears favourite to overtake Avengers: Endgame opening day record, but eventually it will depend on how the walkup business on the day. Avengers: Endgame grossed Rs. 65 crore (Rs. 53.50 crore nett), and that will be the number to beat. The four-day opening weekend will be well over the three-day opening weekend, i.e. Rs. 192 crore (Rs. 158.50 crore nett), with the expected number being around Rs. 225 crore (Rs. 190 crore nett) plus. It has been a rough couple of years for the MCU and Hollywood in general at the Indian box office, but things appear to be turning around this time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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