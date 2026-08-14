Spider-Man Brand New Day Week 2 India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer adds SOLID Rs 127 crore, grosses Rs 518 crore in 14 days

Tom Holland's newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day is holding up very well at the box office. The movie grossed Rs. 6.75 crore on its second Thursday, closing its second week at Rs. 127 crore gross. That's a 67 per cent drop from the opening week, which was heavily front-loaded.

The running cume of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reached Rs. 518.50 crore gross (Rs. 428 crore nett) in its two weeks of theatrical run. Including 3D collections, the real gross has already reached Rs. 569.50 crore. The superhero flick is expected to see a good spike this weekend; however, it will have to face Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

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Based on current trends, the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is looking to close its entire run by entering the Rs. 600 crore gross club and Rs. 500 crore nett club at the Indian box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. There are probably seven other films since Jurassic Park in 1994 that can be classified as ATBBs, including Titanic, Avatar, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other potential contenders are Spider-Man 3, 2012, and Furious 7. The film could also go on to hit 2 crore footfalls, which only two films have managed to do: Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India are as follows:

Day Nett Gross Gross (inc 3D) Week One Rs. 323.25 cr. Rs. 391.50 cr. Rs. 429.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 30.50 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 32.25 cr. Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 42.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 5.50 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Total Rs. 428 cr. Rs. 518.50 cr. Rs. 569.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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