Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Tom Holland's film enters USD 2 billion mark, emerges franchise's biggest grosser

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to wreak havoc at the box office. The Tom Holland-starrer stormed past the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office. The movie also emerged as the highest-grossing film of the franchise, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home's USD 1.92 billion.

It smashed over USD 118.7 million in its third weekend overseas, registering a 49 per cent drop from the last weekend. That's a better hold than No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame. The international cume of Brand New Day stands at USD 1.24 billion. Allied to its domestic cume of USD 785.8 million, the worldwide gross collection of the Tom Holland film reached USD 2.2 billion.

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The film has emerged as the second fastest entrant into the USD 2 billion club, only behind Avengers: Endgame. On Tuesday, the movie is expected to surpass Avengers: Infinity War's lifetime cume of USD 2.05 billion, and by Wednesday, it will also beat The Force Awakens’ USD 2.07 billion run and emerge as the 6th highest-grossing film of all time.

Mounted on a budget of USD 225 million, the Tom Holland starrer is on track to close its entire run around the USD 2.5 to 2.7 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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