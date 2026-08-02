Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Tom Holland starrer wrecks havoc, records USD 927 million global debut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. As per estimates, the Tom Holland starrer smashed over USD 927 million in its 5-day weekend haul, with Sunday being the biggest day.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero action flick recorded the second biggest opening weekend of all time, trailing only Avengers: Endgame- both in domestic and global markets. For the record, Endgame had an global opening of USD 1.22 billion.

Coming to its domestic collections, the movie raked in over USD 355 million in its opening weekend at the US box office. That’s just USD 2 million away from beating Avengers: Endgame’s US weekend debut of USD 357.12 million. The movie grossed USD 572 million from the international markets, surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home’s USD 340.8 million foreign cume.

The Tom Holland starrer proved to be a massive success at the box office. It is not only the biggest opening of 2026, surpassing Toy Story 5 but also the biggest opening in the post-2020 era. The movie is also performing extremely well in India, where Spider-Man has a big fan-base.

Estimates suggest that the Marvel movie is set to make a sum of huge Rs. 295 crore gross in its opening weekend in India, with an eye on the Rs. 300 crore mark too, depending on Sunday night shows. That said, the movie is expected to collect Rs. 90 to 100 crore gross in India today on its Day 4.



Top 5 Biggest Global Opening Weekends of All Time:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Avengers: Endgame USD 1.22 B 2 Spider-Man:Brand New Day USD 927 Million 3 Avengers: Infinity War USD 640.5 Million 4 Spider-Man: No Way Home USD 600.5 Million 5 Zootopia USD 559.5 Million

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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