Spider-man completes 10 week in India; Biggest Tenth week for Hollywood beating Gravity & The Jungle Book
Spider-man: No Way Home has completed 10 weeks run in India and was still collecting a decent amount of money in the last week. The web-slinger grossed Rs. 55 lakhs in its tenth week at the Indian box office playing at around 125 cinemas, dropping 10 per cent from the ninth week, taking its total to Rs. 261.17 crores. The tenth-week collections are the biggest for Hollywood in recent times, defying Gravity (2014) and The Jungle Book (2016), both of which grossed Rs. 42 lakhs in its tenth week. There is a possibility of Titanic or some other pre-digital era movie having a bigger tenth week, but data for that isn't available.
The week wise box office collections of Spider-man: No Way Home at the Indian box office is as follows:
Week 0 - Rs. 39.33 crores
Week 1 - Rs. 139.05 crores
Week 2 - Rs. 50.05 crores
Week 3 - Rs. 20.58 crores
Week 4 - Rs. 4.63 crores
Week 5 - Rs. 2.00 crores
Week 6 - Rs. 1.59 crores
Week 7 - Rs. 1.42 crores
Week 8 - Rs. 1.35 crores
Week 9 - Rs. 0.61 crores
Week 10 - Rs. 0.55 crores
Total - Rs. 261.17 crores
Released in December last year, the film is the third biggest Hollywood movie in India, just behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. NWH's run was benefitted from the open run created by the Omicron wave in January and then the reopening of cinemas in Delhi and Haryana boosted its run during Week 6 and onwards. With the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi this week, it will take a big hit, however, it will continue to play in a couple of centres, and will probably complete a 100-days run and add another Rs. 30-50 lakhs or so to its total.
