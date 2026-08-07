Spider-Man Opening Week Worldwide Box Office: Fastest USD 500 million club entrant in North America, fetches USD 1.31 billion globally

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a phenomenal opening week at the box office. Domestically, the movie smashed into the USD 500 million club in just 7 days, becoming the fastest film to do so, beating the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, which achieved the same in 8 days. It collected USD 29 million on Thursday and closed its first week at the North American box office with around USD 511 million. That's around USD 37 million ahead of Endgame during the same time.

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Globally, the superhero action flick has already crossed the USD 1 billion mark in just 6 days. So far, the movie has fetched over USD 808 million in the international markets, bringing the worldwide cume to USD 1.31 billion by the end of its first week. The MCU's new film is expected to see a good spike in its second weekend.

Based on the current trends, the Tom Holland starrer is expected to collect USD 150 million in its second week, which will take its domestic cume to USD 660 million. That will put it on the track to a USD 1 billion-plus final in North America alone. Internationally, the movie is likely to add around USD 200 million more to the tally in the second weekend, which will ensure its entry into the overseas billion club. Overall, the movie has the potential to make a sum of USD 1.66 billion by the end of its second Sunday.

The movie has performed really well in India, grossing over USD 44 million (Rs. 420 crore) in its opening week. Brand New Day has already emerged as the third highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in India. By Sunday, it is set to surpass Avengers: Endgame and move within striking distance of Avatar: The Way of Water.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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