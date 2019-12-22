Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Box Office Collection Day 1 US: JJ Abrams' movie FAILS to beat Avengers: Endgame

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker released on December 20. The movie collected a jaw-dropping day 1 box office collection but it failed to beat Avengers: Endgame to record the biggest opening day box office collection of 2019.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker released over the weekend and it has shattered a few records. The Star Wars movie, which rounds up the ongoing Star Wars trilogy, sees Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver in the lead. While the movie has received good reviews, Rise of Skywalker has rained moolah at the box office on its opening day. As per Deadline, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker has earned a whopping $90.2 million in the US alone. Yes, that's just the first day collections.

While the box office collections have been jaw-dropping, Rise of Skywalker did not manage to beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi to record the biggest opening for a Star Wars movie. The Force Awakens recorded a $119 million opening day collection. Whereas, The Last Jedi collected $104 million domestic on its first day at the box office.

Apart from standing behind The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Rise of Skywalker stood far behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Avengers: Endgame collected $157.46 million on Day 1. On the worldwide front, the JJ Abrams directorial collected $193.7 million. Rise of Skywalker was released alongside Cats and Bombshell. Cats managed to claw in $7.6 million whereas the Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron starrer collected $5.8 million.

Have you watched Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker yet? Let us know your review in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Is Harry Styles playing a stormtrooper? Clues lead to One Direction

Credits :Deadline

Read More