Sunny Deol And Emraan Hashmi's Batwara 1947 - Awarapan 2 clash reverses a 19-year-old box office story

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 2 were released in theatres on August 14, 2026. As the films clash at the box office, it is quite an interesting moment to look back at how history has repeated itself with a clash between the two actors.

Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi have clashed at the box office. However, what’s more interesting is how the tables have turned when it comes to the box office, as history repeats itself. While Batwara 2 opened with Rs 5 crore nett at the box office, the Emraan Hashmi starrer sequel received Rs 22.5 crore nett, making it more than four times bigger than the action drama film.

However, years ago, in 2007, Sunny Deol ’s Apne and the original Awarapan were released in theatres on the same day, June 29, 2007. Back then, Apne comfortably grossed Rs 2.5 crore nett, while the Emraan Hashmi-starrer managed to earn only Rs 80 lakh nett. This means the Sunny Deol-starrer earned three times more than the Emraan Hashmi film.

Fast forward to 2026, Awarapan 2 has clearly become the clash winner, becoming the biggest opener for the actor and surpassing industry expectations.

Adding to the coincidence, while Apne and Awarapan made their theatrical debuts, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 was a record grosser in Hollywood at the time. Years later, Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day holds the record.

Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and others in key roles. On the other hand, the Emraan Hashmi-led Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Shaad Randhawa, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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