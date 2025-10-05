Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari registered poor growth on Saturday as the film could only collect Rs. 7 crore nett (approx), an increase of less than 30 per cent from Friday. The three day collection stands at Rs. 22 crore nett (approx). The four day extended weekend will be around Rs. 30 crore nett, which is simply way too low. On top of that, the trend leading up to this number doesn’t inspire much confidence either.

The film was already collecting on low levels; failure to show meaningful growth on Saturday has effectively sealed its fate. Films in this zone, which caters to bigger centres, play strongly on weekends, and that’s what they rely on. So when the film isn’t able to grow well on Saturday, it doesn’t bode well for it. The film needed to match or surpass its first day business to have any sort of hope for some kind of sustained run, but it fell well short of that, leaving it nowhere to go.

The one plus for the film is that it has almost three weeks of an open run, during which it can continue to collect. Had the film shown good growth over the weekend, it might have helped it sail through. However, the most that can do now is help it cross Rs. 50 crore nett instead of finishing below it, and that doesn’t make any meaningful difference.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 9.25 cr. Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 7.00 cr. Total Rs. 21.75 cr.

