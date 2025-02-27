Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Preview: Reema Kagti directorial run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Superboys Of Malegaon is all set to hit the big screens this Friday. The movie starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh, has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Superboys Of Malegaon is seeing an All-India release with Amazon MGM Studios as the distributor and is looking to arrive on around 550 screens nationwide. The advance sale for Superboys Of Malegaon was opened two days prior to its release and the response has been reasonable so far.

The slice-of-life drama, based on a true story, is expected to sell around 3,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. Given the limited release size, this will be a pretty good pre-sales.

The movie is heavily dependent on word-of-mouth and audience reception. If it manages to meet the audience's expectations, the movie shall sail through a successful theatrical run. As of now, Superboys Of Malegaon is likely to open around Rs 1 crore net on the opening day.

The buzz around Superboys of Malegaon is decent. The teaser and trailer have been received well by the targeted audience. One must know that the movie is not for the mass audience. It shall work well with the metro audience. Moreover, the Reema Kagti-directed movie is a safe bet for theatrical release as Amazon Prime already backs it.

Advertisement

The theatrical release of Superboys of Malegaon serves as a marketing tool for the makers to generate more hype about the movie for its OTT release. The revenue generated from theaters will be pure profits. However, the box office verdict will be only decided by its theatrical business.

The movie will clash with Sohum Shah's Crazxy and will also face the Chhaava storm at the box office. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs over the weekend.

Are you looking forward to Superboys Of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.