Superboys of Malegaon Day 8 Box Office Trends: Adarsh Gourav's coming-of-age film struggles to SAIL through, despite positive reception

Superboys of Malegaon, jointly produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is among the latest entries at the box office. Released on February 28, the slice-of-life film is headlined by Adarsh Gourav in the lead role along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora in key roles. After completing a week, Superboys of Malegaon is continuing its low run.

Superboys Of Malegaon Remains Dull On Day 8

Superboys of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti, has received a lukewarm response at the box office since its release. Now that Adarsh Gourav-starrer has entered its second week, it is still struggling to sail through. The inspirational film stood at just Rs 3 crore in seven days.

Superboys of Malegaon hasn't been able to receive respectable footfalls in its theatrical run. Reema Kagti's helmer couldn't even touch Rs 1 crore on day-wise basis in the first week.

Superboys of Malegaon's Positive Reception On Global Level

Despite being a dull performer at the box office, Superboys of Malegaon has received positive word-of-mouth for its content-driven narrative from a section of cinephiles. Also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, it boasts of a wider audience on global level. Farhan Akhtar and his team's production has been honoured as Best Feature Film in the National Indian Film Festival of Australia this year.

Inspired by Supermen of Malegaon, a documentary released in 2012, Superboys of Malegaon was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. It received a standing ovation during the screening last year. The film is based on Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now.

