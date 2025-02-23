Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan Delivers Back to Back SUPER-HITS with his Latest Movie Dragon

Pradeep Ranganathan is enjoying his time of success in the Tamil Film Industry with his fair share of name and fame after the release of his latest rom-com Dragon. The film has gained a positive perception among the theatre going audience which is currently leading the film on the path to a super-hit verdict. Dragon is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, with Pradeep Ranganathan himself being the story writer of the film.

With the positive word of mouth for the film flowing fast among the cinegoing audience, the film is currently on a path to succeed at the box office in its overall run. The film also features Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mysskin among the star cast.

The audience has shown a great response towards Dragon even in its pre-release phase during the advance bookings. The film, on the day of its release, was highly appreciated by the critics for its engaging storyline and strong performances. The film's music album is composed by Leon James whose tracks like "Rise of Dragon" and "Vazhithunaiye" have worked greatly in elevating the film and doing justice to the overall story.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Filmography: His Past and Upcoming Movies

Dragon is the second film of Pradeep Ranganathan as a lead after the superhit rom-com Love Today which, released in 2022, also became a superhit as a surprising response to just the second film of a director and writer, Pradeep Ranganathan himself. His debut film Comali was released in 2019 starring Ravi Mohan in the lead which, too, saw huge success being a small size Tamil release of that time.

Advertisement

Ranganathan’s upcoming movie is supposed to be a sci-fi romantic comedy titled Love Insurance Kompany directed by Vignesh Shivan and is an Anirudh musical. The film is produced by Nayanthara and also stars S.J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty, currently scheduled for a mid - 2025 release.

Have you watched Dragon and did you like it? Leave your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.