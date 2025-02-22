Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon shows INCREDIBLE growth; Grosses Rs 10 crore on day 2

Tamil cinema's rising star Pradeep Ranganathan has struck gold once again with Dragon, which hit the silver screens the other day. As anticipated, the film opened to a noteworthy ₹5.75 crore net in Tamil Nadu on Day 1, setting the stage for a stellar weekend. Given the robust advance bookings for the end of the week, the film is on track to surpass its opening-day figures on both Saturday and Sunday.

With solid word-of-mouth and amazing marketing, Dragon is likely to create a huge impact on Day 2 as well, with early estimates indicating a ₹10 crore net on Day 2. With this solid start, trade pundits are already speculating that Dragon might be Pradeep Ranganathan's second successive ₹100 crore grosser worldwide. His first film, Love Today, achieved this breakthrough within just 10 days of its theatrical run, cementing his status as a bankable star.

If Dragon continues its current direction, it has a strong chance of replicating this feat, making Pradeep one of the few Tamil actors to convey back-to-back century club movies. The film's box office prospects are further strengthened by the lack of major competition within the coming weeks. Though Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) has hit the screens, its box office pace shows up to be slower, giving Dragon an upper hand. Within the Telugu market, Dragon has been released as Return of the Dragon, and upcoming releases like Mazaka, and Dilruba might pose critical competition from next week. Despite forceful promotions, Mazaka needs the pre-release buzz that may challenge Dragon's hold at the box office.

With at least two solid weeks ahead and no proper major releases, Dragon is in a prime position to capitalize on its fruitful opening. If the film keeps up its force, Pradeep Ranganathan might achieve yet another enormous breakthrough with his moment ₹100 crore film. Movie lovers and trade analysts are eagerly watching to see if Dragon will cement its place as one of Tamil cinema's biggest hits of the year.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dragon's box office journey!