Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol starrer still running strong on 6th Monday; Mints 50 lakh

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior mints 50 lakhs on its sixth Monday and holds strong at 263.50 crore nett collection.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Report: , Kajol, and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the screens on January 10, 2020. It seems like there's no stopping for the Om Raut directorial as it continues its stable run at the box office. Being in its fifth week, the film raked in an impressive collection entering the Rs 250 crore club with ease. Despite fierce competition from other big releases, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior put up a great show.

According to Box Office India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior boasts of an overall box office collection of Rs 263.50 crore nett. Entering its 6th week, the film still has a good hold over the Box Office numbers as it mints 50 lakh on the 6th Monday. After almost 30 days of successfully ruling the Box Office, the film is now inching close to 265 crores. The Ajay Devgn starrer marks the fifth-highest sixth week of all time after Uri - The Surgical Strike, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Badhaai Ho, and Bahubali - The Conclusion.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film pays tribute to the unsung hero Tanaji Malusare who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a military leader in the Maratha army. Ajay Devgn plays Tanaji Malusare while Kajol is seen as his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan makes for a daunting antagonist as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Here are the Box Office collections of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior till date:

Week One - 1,15,28,00,000

Week Two - 77,87,00,000

Week Three- 38,48,00,000

Week Four - 19,31,00,000

Fifth Week - 8,90,00,000

Friday - 60,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 90,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 1,40,00,000 apprx

Monday - 50,00,000 apprx

Sixth Week - 3,40,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 2,63,34,00,000 apprx

Credits :Box Office India

