Tanhaji Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to Rs 350 crores mark

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior moves forward towards the 350 crore mark as it continues to rake in big numbers at the worldwide Box Office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Report: , Kajol, and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released worldwide on January 10, 2020. There's no stopping for the Om Raut directorial as the film continues locking box office numbers in its sixth week of release. The period drama entered the Rs 250 crore club in India with ease but the film is also raking in big numbers across the globe. Despite fierce competition from other biggies, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is doing extremely well at the Box Office.

According to Box Office India, the Ajay Devgn starrer is inching closer to the 350 crore plus worldwide mark. The film has minted around Rs 347 crore globally and is counted as one of the highest grosser in the past. Being a patriotic film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior slowed down in the Gulf. However, its overall Box Office Collection has been incredible, especially in the US / Canada. The film is the highest Ajay Devgn grosser worldwide beating Golmaal Again standing at 311 crores.

Matching up to starrer Kick and 's Bajirao Mastani, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior becomes the 16th highest earning Bollywood film worldwide. The film was a rage in Maharashtra but the overseas number remains lower than Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani. Helmed by Om Raut, the film pays tribute to the unsung hero Tanaji Malusare who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a military leader in the Maratha army. Ajay Devgn plays Tanaji Malusare while Kajol is seen as his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan makes for a daunting antagonist as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Here are the worldwide Box Office collections of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior till date:

India Nett - 2,63,85,00,000

India Gross - 3,14,75,00,000

UK - £160,000

US / Canada - $2,225,000

Gulf - $1,000,000

Australia - A$665,000

Rest Of The World - $525,000

TOTAL - $4,615,000 (INR - 32,50,00,000)

WORLDWIDE TOTAL - 3,47,25,00,000

