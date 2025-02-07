Taylor Swift Feels 'Used' by BFF Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Feud; Wants to 'Keep Out' of the Drama: Source

Taylor Swift reportedly feels used by best friend Blake Lively after her name was dragged into the controversy surrounding the actress's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director.

An insider told Page Six recently that the pop star doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of the Gossip Girl alum’s “dragons” after Lively’s alleged texts were revealed in a countersuit filed by the Jane the Virgin actor.

The alleged texts don’t specify who Lively’s dragons are, but many believe she was referencing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the Grammy-winning singer.

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” Lively allegedly texted Baldoni per his lawsuit. “For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too. I can promise you.”

It was reported recently that Lively teamed up with Reynolds and Swift to pressure Baldoni into incorporating changes in the 2024 summer hit script. Alluding to the revisions, Baldoni, 41, sent Lively a text saying he would have liked the rewrites even if her husband and famous friend weren’t involved, as she did a good job with them. This is how the world learned about the actress’s “dragons.”

According to the aforementioned publication’s source, Swift cherishes her years-long friendship with Lively but “can’t help but feel used at this point.”

The Fortnight songstress “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible,” the tipster says.

Lively and Swift’s friendship dates back to 2015, when the former shared a photo from a L’Oréal campaign that referenced the latter's Bad Blood music video. It caught Swift’s attention, and the pair began hanging out together.

Swift is usually very outspoken in promoting her friends’ projects, but fans noticed she remained silent when it came to publicly supporting It Ends With Us.

When the movie—an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name—premiered in August 2024, Swift did not encourage fans to see it in theaters, unlike how she had done for pal Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice.