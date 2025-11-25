Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film springs surprise, sells 17,000 tickets in national chains with 3 days still in hand

Tere Ishk Mein, marking the return of the Raanjhanaa team, is witnessing an impressive advance booking. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer musical romance has sold around 17,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Out of which, PVR Inox has registered around 14,000 tickets.

With three days still to go for the release, Tere Ishk Mein has a scope of clocking a phenomenal advance sales of around 60,000 to 70,000 in national chains, depending on how it keeps up the momentum in the last couple of days. If the movie manages to perform on the expected lines, it has the potential to score an opening of around Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 15 crore, with more chances of ending on the higher side.

Interestingly, Tere Ishk Mein's opening day figure will be higher than several A-list starrers released this year. The promising advance booking of Tere Ishk Mein yet again echoes the importance of quality music in our films. Previously, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw the result of good music. Filmmakers should start taking it seriously, as good music not only transcends the buzz around the movie but also acts as a key factor for the longevity of the content.

Coming back to Tere Ishk Mein, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-led movie has a good scope to emerge as another Clean Hit venture at the box office, which the Hindi film industry hasn't seen many of this year. The only concern for the makers will be Dhurandhar's release, just a week after it. The fate of Tere Ishk Mein will also depend on how the audience receives the Ranveer Singh film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Avatar Fire and Ash, Final update for Tere Ishk Mein