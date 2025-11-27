Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer sells 30,000 tickets in national chains, IMPRESSIVE opening on cards

Tere Ishk Mein, headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is registering a solid advance in sales. As of 11 PM (November 26, 2025), the movie has sold around 30,000 tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the debut day.

With two days still in hand, the final advance booking of Tere Ishk Mein could be around 55,000 to 60,000 admissions, which will be higher than some A-list starrer movies this year. Going by the present trends, bookings, and buzz around the movie, the musical romantic drama has sealed a strong opening that could be in the vicinity of Rs. 11 crore to Rs. 15 crore, with more chances of falling to the higher side. One must note that there are many movies that opened in double-digits in 2025.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein has a good potential to record a phenomenal weekend, depending on its reception. If the movie opens to positive word-of-mouth, it will easily cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in the first weekend, which itself will set a strong base for its box office run.

All eyes are now on its reception and then on the post-weekend hold. The only concern for Tere Ishk Mein is Dhurandhar, which is releasing just a week after. If the Ranveer Singh starrer opens to favourable feedback, it will definitely dent the box office performance of the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer.

What worked for Tere Ishk Mein is its music and promising promotional assets. Moreover, the hangover of Raanjhanaa is also playing a role behind the hype around the movie. Let's see whether it stands true to the pre-release buzz or not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

