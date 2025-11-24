Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film begins pre-sales on good note, sells 6,500 tickets in national chains

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, opened advance booking today on November 24, 2025, morning and the initial reports are very promising. As of 11 PM, the movie sold over 6,500 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of which, a major chunk was registered at PVR Inox.

The start is encouraging, which shows that the movie has a good scope of emerging as another clean hit at the box office. Though it will be a little early to say, if it manages to record the same momentum in the next three days, the movie will clock a solid advance booking, which will be better than mid-sized Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn movies.

The trailer landed very well among the masses, after which the music of AR Rahman also kept the buzz around the movie alive, which is why Tere Ishk Mein has witnessed a good start in pre-sales today. Moreover, the hangover of Raanjhanaa is also working in favour of the movie, as the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai has a special fanbase.

If the movie manages to keep up the momentum in the advance booking further and registers healthy ticket sales, it will easily take a double-digit start at the box office. Unfortunately, not many movies were able to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark on their opening day this year, but Tere Ishk Mein has good chances to even escalate it further to Rs. 12 to 15 crore. However, it's too early to predict the opening day figure.

The only concern Tere Ishk Mein will face is the new release just after one week, Dhurandhar. However, movies with good reception have managed to gain traction even after significant releases.

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai, who previously worked with Dhanush in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The music is composed by Rai's regular, AR Rahman, while the story is penned by Himanshu Sharma.

