Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon starrer Advance Off to a Good start, Presaging a Double Digit Day 1

The box office looks set to fall in 'ishk' with a musical love story once again! Tere Ishk Mein started its advance booking yesterday, which was off to a good start. The Dhanush - Kriti Sanon headlined film has sold 10K tickets at national chains PVRINOX and Cinepolis as of this morning.

The film is getting good traction outside national chains as well. Gujarat based Rajhans has sold over 300 tickets, which is a very good start in a chain that isn’t advance heavy, more so at the start. The good start to advance in Gujarat bodes well for the box office in general, as a film that does well in Gujarat normally does well elsewhere, too.

The film should gather more momentum closer to release, especially when the smaller chains and single screens open bookings. The musical love stories that have worked this year were driven by these smaller centres, and it should be the same here as well. The initial advance has put a double-digit opening day on board for the film. How high it can go will depend on the sort of momentum it builds. This will be a very good start for this film.

The film has known faces, but they don't command any sort of star value. The opening is coming due to music. This is now the fourth time this year that a film with no face value has taken off just due to music. The importance of music in Hindi cinema cannot be overstated. One major factor behind the fall of the box office is the fall in the quality of music. It’s only right that in the bad days, it is music that comes to the rescue, and it's about time the industry takes lessons.

