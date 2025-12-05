Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 2nd Friday: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon starrer enters 2nd weekend facing Dhurandhar, nets Rs. 3.75 crore on Day 8

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 3.75 to 4 crore on its second Friday. The musical romantic drama recorded a significant drop today because of the new weekend release, Dhurandhar. Still, it held well and is expected to show better trends on Saturday and Sunday. Dhurandhar is a relatively bigger film than Tere Ishk Mein, so the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film saw its consequences, yet it managed to record good occupancy in some mass centers. If not more, Tere Ishk Mein will try to make at least Rs. 14 crore to Rs. 16 crore in its second weekend.

The running cume of Tere Ishk Mein reached Rs. 81.75 crore net, of which Rs. 78 crore came in the opening week. The movie is certain to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark, probably by the second Tuesday. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it performs further.

What worked in the favour of Tere Ishk Mein was its chartbuster music and strong performances. The hangover of Raanjhanaa also helped it in a certain way. The success of Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Tere Ishk Mein proves that the music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 81.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

