Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 2nd Monday: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's musical romance records good hold, nets Rs. 2.25 crore on Day 11

Tere Ishk Mein is estimated to collect around Rs. 2.25 crore on its second Monday. The movie registered a drop of 35 percent over its second Friday and a roughly 70 percent drop over the previous Monday. The drop is significant as there is a new movie in the second week, Dhurandhar, which is picking up momentum with each passing day.

The second week cume of Tere Ishk Mein has reached Rs. 17 crore net in 4 days. It is expected to record a spike on its second discounted Tuesday. If it manages to hold well further, the movie will close its second week, adding Rs. 24 crore to the tally.

The running total of Tere Ishk Mein has already reached Rs. 95 crore net. It will storm past the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of this week. How far it will go from there on will depend on how well it holds in the third weekend against Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay: The Final Cut.

This movie will emerge as a sure-shot Clean Hit venture once it enters the three-digit box office club. Though the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience, it still pulled its targeted audience and recorded a successful theatrical run.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 95 cr.

