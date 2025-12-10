Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film records fair hold against Dhurandhar, nets Rs. 2.75 crore

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 2.75 crore net on its second discounted Tuesday. The movie registered a nominal spike today, due to subsidised ticket prices. However, the spike isn't much significant as the new weekend release, Dhurandhar, is dominating the box office right now. The Ranveer Singh film is expected to grow further, which will definitely limit the potential of Tere Ishk Mein at the box office.

However, the movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It has nothing to lose now. The running cume of Tere Ishk Mein has reached Rs. 97.75 crore net in India. It is expected to wind its second week by marching into the Rs. 100 crore club. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer will keep on gaining traction in the third week as well, though it will slow down further. How far it will go from there on will depend on how well it holds in the third weekend against Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay: The Final Cut.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein benefited from its promising promotional assets, chartbuster music, and solid performances. Though the movie received some flak for its narrative, it still managed to cater to its targeted audience. It is likely to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 115 crore to Rs. 120 crore net in India.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 97.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

