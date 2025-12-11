Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon starrer slows down, on verge of entering Rs 100 crore club

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to fetch Rs. 1.70 crore today on its second Wednesday, registering a drop of 20 percent over its second Monday. The drop from the previous Wednesday is about 70 percent. The movie is holding fairly well in the second week, while facing the sensational wave of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

The running total of Tere Ishk Mein has already reached Rs. 99.45 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark tomorrow, with the end of its second week. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. However, it would have performed much better had the movie received another week for free run. Now, the way Dhurandhar is picking up the momentum, it will instantly dent the business of Tere Ishk Mein. How far it will go from there on will depend on how well it holds in the third weekend against Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay: The Final Cut.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein benefited from its promising promotional assets, chartbuster music, and solid performances. Though the movie received some flak for its narrative, it still managed to cater to its targeted audience. The musical romantic drama is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 115 crore to Rs. 120 crore net in India.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.70 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 99.45 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

