Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 2nd Week: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer enters Rs 100 crore club, adds Rs 23 crore against Dhurandhar

Tere Ishk Mein recorded a fair hold against Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar in the second week. The movie added Rs. 23.05 crore to the tally, against the new release, with roughly Rs. 1.60 crore net coming on its second Thursday. The drop from the first week is around 70 percent, which is a significant dip. However, considering the kind of momentum Dhurandhar has picked up post its opening day, Tere Ishk Mein has held very well.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark today, becoming the Tamil actor's first ever entry in the three-digit club in Hindi. The movie is expected to show some momentum in the third weekend as well, while facing two new releases- Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay: The Final Cut.

Though the musical romance drama has achieved a clean hit verdict, thanks to its strong opening and then a promising trend at the box office, it would have earned much more if there was no competition in the second week. Looking at its current trends, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 115 crore net in India. Had the movie released on a better date with a free run of 2-3 weeks, it would have made at least Rs. 130-140 crore net.

Besides chartbuster music, strong performances and engaging promotional assets, Tere Ishk Mein also benefited from its connection with Raanjhanaa. Before Tere Ishk Mein, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a sensational run at the box office. All three of them are love stories backed by quality music. That's said, music in Hindi cinema cannot be understated. The lack of good music is also one of the major factors why today's movies are suffering at the box office.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.70 cr. (est.) 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 101.05 cr.

