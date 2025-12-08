Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 2nd Weekend: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film adds Rs 15 crore despite facing Dhurandhar, cume nears Rs 100 crore mark

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect nearly Rs. 15 crore in its second weekend, with Rs. 6 crore coming on the second Sunday. The romantic drama, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, took its 10-day theatrical cume to Rs. 92.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie performed extremely well despite the new release, Dhurandhar, this weekend.

The movie is certain to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark, which is expected to be done probably by the second Tuesday or Wednesday. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it performs further. This movie will emerge as a sure-shot Clean Hit venture once it enters the three-digit box office club.

Though the movie met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience, it still managed to cater to its targeted audience. What worked best in the favor of Tere Ishk Mein was its chartbuster music and strong performances. The hangover of Raanjhanaa also helped it in a certain way.

The box office successes of musical romance dramas- Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Tere Ishk Mein prove that the music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 92.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh film soars on Sunday with 90 crore opening weekend in India